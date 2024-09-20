POLITICS

SYRIZA MP submits resignation after controversial post, leadership declines to accept

[InTimeNews]

Prominent SYRIZA MP Elena Akrita submitted her resignation on Friday following backlash over a controversial Facebook post. However, her resignation was not accepted by the head of the SYRIZA parliamentary group, Nikos Pappas.

The controversy began on Thursday when Akrita shared a photo of her home, which featured a pool, and commented that people should not fear those who have always been wealthy, but rather those who come from a humble background, entered politics and amassed a vast fortune.

Her comments were met with criticism and accusations of elitism. In response, Akrita issued an apology and offered her resignation on Friday.

“Despite the fact that I apologized for my mistake, I felt I had a moral obligation to resign from the Parliamentary Group of SYRIZA-PS,” she stated. However, she added that “Nikos Pappas did not accept my resignation, considering that, in this case, a public admission, recognition, and retraction are sufficient.”

This is the latest controversy in main opposition SYRIZA, which has been experiencing internal strife for over a year, with internal elections scheduled to take place on November 24 and December 1.

