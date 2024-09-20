Former defense minister acquitted in bribery and money laundering case

Former Defense Minister Giannos Papantoniou and his two co-defendants were unanimously acquitted by the Court of Appeals on Friday due to lack of evidence in a money laundering case linked to alleged bribery.

Following a lengthy trial, the court acquitted Papantoniou, his wife Stavroula Kourakou and businessman Andreas Bardis of charges related to bribery and breach of trust. The money laundering charges had already been dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

The charges were brought against them after sums of money, allegedly linked to bribery, were discovered in bank accounts associated with the former minister. The allegations stemmed from a 2003 public contract awarded to a company for the upgrade of six Navy frigates.

The court’s president stated that there was insufficient evidence to support the accusations. As a result, Papantoniou and his co-defendants were acquitted for lack of evidence.

Giannos Papantoniou, visibly emotional, stated after the decision, “I am moved by the court’s decision. It is a true vindication of my political struggles for a better Greece.”