SYRIZA can’t wait for Tsipras to make his move

Having ousted its leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, the main opposition SYRIZA is moving towards a party congress and leadership contest divided, its top officials almost daily clashing with each other. And recent opinion polls show the once governing party anywhere from third to fifth place.

Kasselakis, back from a trip abroad, looks like he will run again. At least two candidates are expected to challenge him.

Despite his diminished status, many in SYRIZA are still looking to former leader Alexis Tsipras for guidance. But his public silence has started to grate.

“Tsipras wants to take his time, but we don’t have time,” is a phrase being repeated by former faithful of the ex-prime minister.

