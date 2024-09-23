SYRIZA: Gerovasili says will not run for party leader

SYRIZA MP and former minister Olga Gerovasili said on Monday that she will not run for party president in the upcoming election on November 24.

Speaking on Antenna TV, the 63-year-old nevertheless expressed strong opposition to the recently ousted party leader, Stefanos Kasselakis.

“The people of SYRIZA showed great tolerance towards Kasselakis. We must do everything to prevent him from winning again, and I will rally for this cause,” she said.

Gerovasili, known for her close ties to former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, did not disclose her plans if Kasselakis is re-elected as leader of the leftist opposition.

“We shall see; there are many scenarios,” she said.

Official candidacies have not been confirmed.