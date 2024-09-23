POLITICS

Kasselakis announces bid to reclaim SYRIZA leadership

Former SYRIZA president Stefanos Kasselakis announced on social media Monday that he intends to reclaim leadership of the leftist opposition party in the upcoming election on November 24.

Kasselakis, who was ousted by the party’s central committee earlier this month through a no-confidence motion, shared a campaign photo with the slogan “Our SYRIZA,” accompanied by the hashtag “I am here” (#eimaiedw).

Earlier on Monday, SYRIZA MP and former minister Olga Gerovasili, known for her close ties to former prime pinister Alexis Tsipras, announced she will not run as a candidate.

Politics

