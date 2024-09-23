POLITICS

MP Marios Salmas ousted from New Democracy party over critical remarks

The secretary of New Democracy’s political committee, Maria Syregela, announced the expulsion of MP Marios Sialmas from the ruling party on Monday, hours after Sialmas was expelled from New Democracy’s parliamentary group. 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis requested Sialmas’ expulsion last week after the MP accused the government of manipulating tenders for catering services at the ministries of culture and health. 

Sialmas issued a statement after his expulsion, calling it “unacceptable” and saying the prime minister wanted to make an example of him. He added that MPs have a constitutional right to criticize the government. 

This is not the first time Sialmas has clashed with the party leadership. In June, he accused Mitsotakis of “serving the few instead of the many” during a parliamentary group meeting.   Mitsotakis had responded sharply to Sialmas’ criticism, warning that he would “not tolerate any insinuations”. 

