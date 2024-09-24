Former PM Alexis Tsipras honored for 2018 Prespa name deal

Former prime minister and leader of leftist SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, was awarded the Nikos Nikiforidis Peace Prize on Tuesday for the Prespa Agreement that was reached in 2018 between Greece and the then Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), resolving a long-standing dispute between the two countries./p>

Under the agreement, FYROM’s constitutional name became the Republic of North Macedonia. It was signed by the then foreign ministers of the two countries, Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov, representing the governments of Tsipras and Zoran Zaev.

Since 2018, the award, which was established by the Observatory of International Organizations & Globalization, has been granted yearly to commemorate the legacy of peace activist Nikos Nikiforidis.