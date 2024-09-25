New Left protests outside Parliament, condemns Israeli actions and Greek support

MPs from the New Left, a minor opposition party, staged a small protest outside Parliament on Wednesday, condemning Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the escalation in Lebanon, while expressing dismay over the Greek government’s support for Tel Aviv.

The MPs displayed a banner above the Monument to the Unknown Soldier reading, “Peace Now. Solidarity with Lebanon. Freedom for Palestine.”

“The far-right Israeli government, following the genocide in Gaza with terrorist attacks and mass killings in Lebanon, is paving the way for an uncontrolled escalation of war in the broader region. Israel is spreading destruction with American and European weapons. The responsibilities of the US and the EU are immense. This is complicity in an ongoing war crime, supporting a government that repeatedly violates international law without facing consequences,” the party said in a statement on shared on social media.

“The Mitsotakis government is not just a passive observer but remains Israel’s most loyal and willing ally in the region. While our wider neighborhood is at risk of military conflict, the Greek prime minister, who attended the UN [Security Council], failed to condemn the Netanyahu regime,” the statement continued.

The New Left party also criticized the stance of bigger opposition parties, SYRIZA and PASOK, on the matter.

“The progressive opposition opts to remain neutral and avoids addressing the issue directly. SYRIZA calls for restraint from both sides, while PASOK refrains from directly condemning Israel, even as it supports sending more weapons to Ukraine with its vote in the European Parliament, further entangling the EU in the conflict,” the statement said.

“We all have a responsibility to act. We must not allow a widespread outbreak of violence. There is no alternative to the struggle for peace and freedom. There is no other way but to unequivocally condemn and impose sanctions on the Israeli government,” it said.

“We urge all citizens and all progressive political forces to unite in this fight for peace by all possible means.”