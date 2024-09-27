Nikos Pappas says will not run in SYRIZA leadership race

Nikos Pappas, head of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group, announced on Friday that he will not run as a candidate in the leftist opposition’s leadership elections.

In an interview with state broadcaster ERT, Pappas, a former minister, said that he will not endorse any candidate in the race.

SYRIZA will hold its leadership elections on November 24, with a potential runoff scheduled for December 1.

On Thursday, SYRIZA MP Sokratis Famellos declared his candidacy for the presidency of SYRIZA, bringing the total number of leadership hopefuls to four.

The other candidates include ousted president Stefanos Kasselakis, MP Pavlos Polakis, and former Stylida mayor and soap opera actor Apostolos Gletsos.