POLITICS

Tourism minister Kefalogianni appeals for family privacy amid marital crisis

Tourism minister Kefalogianni appeals for family privacy amid marital crisis

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni issued a statement on Friday regarding her personal life, following reports that she is separated from her husband, Minos Matsas.

Kefalogianni confirmed that she is experiencing a crisis in her marriage and requested privacy for her children, adding that she remains committed to her professional duties and her children.

“In recent days, I have been facing a crisis in my marriage. My primary concern is the well-being of my two children. I appeal for their privacy and personal lives to be respected,” stated Kefalogianni.

“During this difficult time, I remain dedicated to my children and my professional duties,” she added.

Kefalogianni married Greek composer Minos Matsas in May 2021. The couple welcomed twins in September of the same year.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nikos Pappas says will not run in SYRIZA leadership race
POLITICS

Nikos Pappas says will not run in SYRIZA leadership race

Socratis Famellos joins SYRIZA’s leadership race
POLITICS

Socratis Famellos joins SYRIZA’s leadership race

New Left protests outside Parliament, condemns Israeli actions and Greek support
POLITICS

New Left protests outside Parliament, condemns Israeli actions and Greek support

Candidates spar over party strategy and past allegiances
PASOK LEADERSHIP DEBATE

Candidates spar over party strategy and past allegiances

Former PM Alexis Tsipras honored for 2018 Prespa name deal
POLITICS

Former PM Alexis Tsipras honored for 2018 Prespa name deal

MP Marios Salmas ousted from New Democracy over critical remarks
POLITICS

MP Marios Salmas ousted from New Democracy over critical remarks