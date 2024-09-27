Tourism minister Kefalogianni appeals for family privacy amid marital crisis

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni issued a statement on Friday regarding her personal life, following reports that she is separated from her husband, Minos Matsas.

Kefalogianni confirmed that she is experiencing a crisis in her marriage and requested privacy for her children, adding that she remains committed to her professional duties and her children.

“In recent days, I have been facing a crisis in my marriage. My primary concern is the well-being of my two children. I appeal for their privacy and personal lives to be respected,” stated Kefalogianni.

“During this difficult time, I remain dedicated to my children and my professional duties,” she added.

Kefalogianni married Greek composer Minos Matsas in May 2021. The couple welcomed twins in September of the same year.