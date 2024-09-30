Suitors for PASOK’s top spot honing strategies

As the battle for the leadership of socialist PASOK heats up ahead of Sunday’s election, contenders are honing their strategies to ensure high voter turnout.

Incumbent Nikos Androulakis is plugging aims to solidify a message of unity, leveraging his recent successful debate performance.

Haris Doukas, the mayor of Athens, is focusing on urban areas and disgruntled voters, portraying himself as a unifying figure amid disagreements within the socialist party.

Anna Diamantopoulou is targeting a broader audience than traditional party members, arguing for a modernized version of social democracy.

Pavlos Geroulanos has referred to new “full-time” leadership in PASOK as a necessary condition for the party’s success, while Michalis Katrinis calls for a “reinvented” and “revolutionary” PASOK and Nadia Giannakopoulou highlights wider popular engagement.