Political acrimony, migrant death, and youth violence on this week’s agenda

Greece’s political parties are still trying to find their footing after their disappointing performance in June’s European elections. Public surveys reflect a crisis of representation. According to a poll by Metron Analysis, about 66% of respondents rate the government negatively, 73% express disapproval of PASOK, and 90% are dissatisfied with SYRIZA. Additionally, one in four respondents said they would not vote for any of the ten parties included in the survey.

Next weekend will be crucial for the future of the opposition parties, with PASOK holding the first round of leadership elections and SYRIZA preparing for a significant central committee meeting.

Foreign policy, including the prospect of a breakthrough in Greek-Turkish talks, as well as developments in the Middle East, will also dominate the political agenda in the coming days. Meanwhile, protests over the death of a Pakistani migrant in police custody under unclear circumstances are expected to continue this week.

SYRIZA tension

Former president Stefanos Kasselakis is set to announce a fresh bid for the party leadership, likely on Wednesday. This will probably be his final attempt to lead the main opposition party.

SYRIZA’s central committee will reconvene over the weekend, potentially triggering another internal conflict over delegate nominations for the upcoming congress. Kasselakis’ faction aims to secure an absolute majority to declare that his removal from office was illegal and therefore void.

If successful, Kasselakis could use the opportunity to run for the leadership again, claiming vindication against party bureaucrats who tried to oust him. Alternatively, he might determine that new elections are unnecessary altogether.

Greece-Turkey relations

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will brief the Parliamentary Committee on National Defense and Foreign Policy on the latest developments in the Greek-Turkish dialogue, following a recent meeting in New York between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Mitsotakis said that Greece sees a “window of opportunity” for maritime boundary talks with Turkey, though he remained skeptical about resolving the Cyprus issue. Erdogan also mentioned discussing “known difficulties in the Aegean” with Mitsotakis and noted the Greek premier’s commitment to addressing these issues.

On Sunday, Mitsotakis reiterated in a social media post that dialogue with Erdogan does not imply “that we agree on everything.” He stressed that Greece would never recognize Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus or compromise on its sovereignty.

New Democracy’s 50th anniversary

Greece’s ruling New Democracyparty will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an event at its former headquarters on Rigillis Street this Thursday. Mitsotakis is scheduled to deliver a speech to mark the occasion.

PASOK leadership election

With one week remaining before the PASOK leadership election, the six candidates are in the final stretch of campaigning. This week will see the primary candidates hold their main campaign rallies, with voter turnout in the first round expected to be a crucial factor in determining which two contenders will likely face off in a runoff on October 13.

Youth violence

On Monday, the cabinet will discuss measures to address youth violence. Although official figures indicate a 25% drop in incidents, according to Greek police records, the severity of recent events remains a serious concern.

Last week in Lavrio, east of Athens, a violent clash involving around 30 students led to two being stabbed by a 16-year-old. In Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, three 14-year-olds locked a classmate in a bathroom and filmed the incident. In Patra, in western Greece, two girls, aged 13 and 15, were arrested after a brutal schoolyard fight, and in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, a 14-year-old attacked a high school principal. A similar case occurred in Souda, also on Crete, where a 16-year-old was arrested for assaulting a classmate.

Experts emphasize that the problem cannot be addressed through harsher punishments alone. Broader interventions involving schools, families, and the state are needed to tackle the root causes of youth violence.

Police brutality

Another issue expected to remain on the public agenda is the death of a 37-year-old migrant in the Agios Panteleimonas police station under still-unclear circumstances, in the only area of the building without security cameras. The family’s lawyer has requested CCTV footage from all the police stations the victim passed through before his death. Three separate investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death: an internal police inquiry, an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and one conducted by the Ombudsman.

Banking sector

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) will initiate the process of selling up to a 12% stake in the National Bank of Greece on Monday. Currently, HFSF holds an 18.4% stake in the country’s second-largest lender by market value. The remainder will be transferred to Greece’s sovereign wealth fund, marking its only stake in a systemic bank.