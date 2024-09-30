Greece to launch ‘Safe Youth’ app to combat rising teen violence

Greece will soon launch a new mobile app to support teenagers facing threats or violence outside school premises, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced during a cabinet meeting on Monday, in response to a recent surge in such incidents.

He explained that the app, called “Safe Youth,” will enable at-risk teenagers to alert the police in real time. However, he did not provide a specific launch date.

Mitsotakis acknowledged that the state cannot substitute for the family in addressing this concerning trend but emphasized that several government measures targeting juvenile delinquency and child neglect could help mitigate the issue.

He outlined additional upcoming reforms, including stricter criminal penalties for youth firearm possession and prison sentences for repeat offenders.