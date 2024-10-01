Mitsotakis moves to mend party fences

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reached out to former prime ministers Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras in a bid to foster unity within the New Democracy party ahead of its 50th anniversary celebration. The personal invitations come as the party prepares for a gathering at its historic headquarters on Rigillis Street on Friday, marking a significant milestone in its history.

Mitsotakis’ outreach to past leaders signals a strategic move to unify the party and address social challenges resonating with the electorate. The celebration will serve not only as a remembrance of the party’s history but also as a platform to rally support for future initiatives.

The phone calls occurred three months after Karamanlis and Samaras publicly critiqued the current government during a speech at the War Museum, focusing on national issues and policies that they argued do not align with the party’s core values. Mitsotakis’ initiative reflects a desire to mend fences and project a message of unity as the party commemorates its legacy.

During a cabinet meeting on Monday, Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of the anniversary, stating, “We will gather to honor 50 years of New Democracy, turning the strength of the past into hope for the future.”

He noted that the upcoming celebration would be a chance to reconnect with party supporters and historical figures, framing it as a “historic occasion.”

While the anniversary draws attention, concerns about juvenile delinquency have surfaced as pressing issues for the government.

In the same cabinet session, Mitsotakis devoted considerable time to discussing the rising problem of youth crime, which has become a significant concern for many Greek families.

He underscored that public safety remains a priority, highlighting its relevance amid recent electoral trends across Europe.

Sources within the government have indicated that, despite positive developments in other areas, security concerns are paramount for citizens. Recent polls show that crime, particularly among Roma communities and youth offenders, is high on the public agenda, influencing voter sentiment.

Mitsotakis’ focus on both unity within the party and the urgency of addressing crime underscores the balancing act he faces as he seeks to strengthen the party’s position in a changing political landscape.