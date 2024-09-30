New poll shows SYRIZA dropping to fifth place
A poll released on Monday shows SYRIZA dropping to fifth place, while PASOK maintains a steady second position behind New Democracy.
According to the Opinion Poll survey for ACTION 24 TV, New Democracy leads with 27.1%, while PASOK trails by 13.1 points at 14%. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) ranks third with 8.8%, followed by the nationalist Greek Solution at 7.8%. SYRIZA is in fifth place with 7.7%. The left-wing Course of Freedom stands at 3.6%, while the religious nationalist party Niki polls at 3.4%.
Among those intending to vote in PASOK’s internal elections, Androulakis secures 26.5%, followed by Athens Deputy Mayor Haris Doukas with 25.8%, former minister and EU commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou at 18.1%, and MP and former minister Pavlos Geroulanos at 15.8%. MPs Michalis Katrinis and Nadia Giannakopoulou poll at 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively.
In a head-to-head matchup, Androulakis and Doukas are virtually tied, with Androulakis at 43.7% and Doukas at 43.1%.