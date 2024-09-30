New poll shows SYRIZA dropping to fifth place

A poll released on Monday shows SYRIZA dropping to fifth place, while PASOK maintains a steady second position behind New Democracy.

According to the Opinion Poll survey for ACTION 24 TV, New Democracy leads with 27.1%, while PASOK trails by 13.1 points at 14%. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) ranks third with 8.8%, followed by the nationalist Greek Solution at 7.8%. SYRIZA is in fifth place with 7.7%. The left-wing Course of Freedom stands at 3.6%, while the religious nationalist party Niki polls at 3.4%.

In PASOK’s internal leadership elections, the poll shows current party president Nikos Androulakis as the leading candidate, with Athens Deputy Mayor Haris Doukas close behind in second place.

Among those intending to vote in PASOK’s internal elections, Androulakis secures 26.5%, followed by Athens Deputy Mayor Haris Doukas with 25.8%, former minister and EU commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou at 18.1%, and MP and former minister Pavlos Geroulanos at 15.8%. MPs Michalis Katrinis and Nadia Giannakopoulou poll at 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively.

In a head-to-head matchup, Androulakis and Doukas are virtually tied, with Androulakis at 43.7% and Doukas at 43.1%.