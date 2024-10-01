Cabinet approves new hirings

The cabinet on Monday approved 19,181 new hirings for different state services, of which 4,016 will bolster the beleaguered National Health Service, more than 1,000 will go to education, 1,050 will benefit the Citizen Protection Ministry, and more than 800 will be appointed to firefighting and other related tasks.

The justice system, the new Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family, the EFKA social security agency and the military will also be hiring dozens more personnel next year. The long delays in the process of staffing the state through the Supreme Council for Personnel Selection (ASEP), which can take up to two years from advertising a position to actually filling it, were also addressed, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirming his intention to overhaul the agency and to reduce that time to one year at the most.