POLITICS

Cabinet approves new hirings

Cabinet approves new hirings
[InTime News]

The cabinet on Monday approved 19,181 new hirings for different state services, of which 4,016 will bolster the beleaguered National Health Service, more than 1,000 will go to education, 1,050 will benefit the Citizen Protection Ministry, and more than 800 will be appointed to firefighting and other related tasks.

The justice system, the new Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family, the EFKA social security agency and the military will also be hiring dozens more personnel next year. The long delays in the process of staffing the state through the Supreme Council for Personnel Selection (ASEP), which can take up to two years from advertising a position to actually filling it, were also addressed, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirming his intention to overhaul the agency and to reduce that time to one year at the most.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Albania’s opposition violently interrupt parliament session after lawmaker is sentenced to prison
POLITICS

Albania’s opposition violently interrupt parliament session after lawmaker is sentenced to prison

Ex-New Democracy MP gets three years over inaccurate wealth declarations
POLITICS

Ex-New Democracy MP gets three years over inaccurate wealth declarations

Mitsotakis moves to mend party fences
POLITICS

Mitsotakis moves to mend party fences

Fifth candidate joins SYRIZA’s leadership race
POLITICS

Fifth candidate joins SYRIZA’s leadership race

New poll shows SYRIZA dropping to fifth place
POLITICS

New poll shows SYRIZA dropping to fifth place

President denies request for release of minutes from crucial 2015 meeting
POLITICS

President denies request for release of minutes from crucial 2015 meeting