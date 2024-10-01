POLITICS

Fourth candidate joins SYRIZA’s leadership race

Fourth candidate joins SYRIZA’s leadership race
[Intime News]

SYRIZA MEP Nikolaos Farantouris announced Tuesday he will run for leader of the leftist main opposition party, bringing the number of candidates to four.

He joins ousted leader Stefanos Kasselakis and MPs Sokratis Famellos and Pavlos Polakis who have already started their campaigns.

“Today, SYRIZA needs to move forward. The great progressive democratic faction has only one way to go: ahead,” he said in the video posted on his social media.

Farantouris, a professor at the University of Piraeus and SYRIZA’s EU policy advisor, was elected to the European Parliament in last June’s elections and had already indicated he was considering entering the race after Kasselakis was voted out earlier in September. 

SYRIZA will hold a party congress from November 1-3 ahead of its leadership elections on November 24, with a potential runoff scheduled for December 1.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New poll shows SYRIZA dropping to fifth place
POLITICS

New poll shows SYRIZA dropping to fifth place

President denies request for release of minutes from crucial 2015 meeting
POLITICS

President denies request for release of minutes from crucial 2015 meeting

Political acrimony, migrant death, and youth violence on this week’s agenda
PREVIEW

Political acrimony, migrant death, and youth violence on this week’s agenda

Suitors for PASOK’s top spot honing strategies
POLITICS

Suitors for PASOK’s top spot honing strategies

Tourism minister Kefalogianni appeals for family privacy amid marital crisis
POLITICS

Tourism minister Kefalogianni appeals for family privacy amid marital crisis

Nikos Pappas says will not run in SYRIZA leadership race
POLITICS

Nikos Pappas says will not run in SYRIZA leadership race