Ex-New Democracy MP gets three years over inaccurate wealth declarations

Former New Democracy lawmaker Andreas Patsis was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison, convertible to a fine of 10 euros per day, for submitting inaccurate wealth declarations.

The sentence was reached following negotiations between Patsis and the prosecutor.

Patsis’ former and current wives were also implicated in the case, receiving sentences of 15 and 20 months in jail, respectively. Their sentences were similarly convertible to a fine of 10 euros per day.

Patsis faced accusations of submitting false wealth declarations from 2019 to 2022, as well as his involvement in a foreign company. These charges were filed by a prosecutor in March 2023, after his parliamentary immunity was lifted.

In 2022, it was revealed that Patsis owned three offshore companies based in Cyprus – an explicit violation of Greek law, which prohibits members of parliament from owning or participating in offshore companies.

Earlier that year, he had been expelled from New Democracy’s parliamentary group following allegations of involvement in the purchase of non-performing loans from banks.