Social media controls to protect minors

The government is working on new proposals to curb the spread of violent and harmful content on social media, particularly targeting the growing issue of juvenile delinquency. The plans, developed by the Prime Minister’s Office at Maximos Mansion, reflect the wider European effort to address the problem, which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has described as a pan-European crisis.

Speaking at the most recent cabinet meeting, Mitsotakis emphasized the need for coordinated action at the European Union level, highlighting the digital footprint of bullying and its connection to real-world violence. “We are facing a global crisis that goes beyond Greece. There will be a need for regulatory intervention, likely at the EU level, to tackle this issue at its root,” he stated.

The government’s proposals, according to insider sources, focus on three key areas: stricter user age verification, immediate removal of illegal content, and modifications to social media algorithms to limit exposure to harmful material.

The first proposal involves a more rigorous age verification process for social media users. Currently, platform sign-ups are largely unregulated, with minors able to create accounts without parental approval. The proposed system would require age certification at the registration stage, ensuring that minors are restricted from accessing content unsuitable for their age group, such as videos depicting physical, psychological or sexual violence.

The second measure seeks to enforce faster removal of illegal content. Under current practices, violent videos may remain online for days before being taken down. The government proposes that social media companies be required to immediately delete content flagged by authorities, with financial penalties imposed on platforms that fail to comply.

The third proposal targets the algorithms that promote harmful content to users. Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube often suggest more violent or inappropriate videos to users who have interacted with similar content. The government aims to introduce algorithmic restrictions to prevent such content from being continually displayed, with penalties for platforms that do not implement these changes.

While these proposals are still under review, sources suggest that the government is committed to pushing for their adoption at the EU level, as concerns over digital delinquency have reached critical levels.