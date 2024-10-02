POLITICS

President Sakellaropoulou receives democracy award from Athens mayor

The President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, received the “City of Athens Democracy Award” on Wednesday from the Mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, during the Athens Democracy Forum.

Sakellaropoulou thanked the mayor and the organizers of the forum for the invitation and the award. She emphasized that the award belongs to the Greek people “for their struggles that led to the end of the dictatorship and the restoration of democracy.”

She stated that the period after the restoration of democracy (Metapolitefsi) “marked a new political, social and cultural paradigm for the Greeks,” adding that it “encapsulates a new way of life and coexistence for Greeks, with its pinnacle being their accession to the European family.”

The 12th Athens Democracy Forum, organized by the Democracy & Culture Foundation in cooperation with The New York Times, is being held in Athens from October 1 to 3.

For more information, visit https://www.athensdemocracyforum.com/.

