Mitsotakis unveils development plan for Evros following catastrophic wildfire

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Orestiada in the Evros region of northeastern Greece on Thursday to present his government’s development and reconstruction plan following last year’s catastrophic wildfire.

Mitsotakis announced a package of 19 measures to be implemented between 2025 and 2027. The aim of these initiatives is to boost employment and entrepreneurship, primarily in the northern and central parts of the Evros region, while also providing incentives for residents to stay or return to these areas.

He said that more than 2.83 billion euros would be allocated to the border region with a target horizon of 2030 and that Greece would advocate for additional funding from the European Union.

“I believe you have every reason to be optimistic today and to feel the government’s support and the security you deserve as citizens protecting Greece’s and Europe’s eastern borders,” Mitsotakis said.

Last August’s blaze destroyed an area larger than New York City and resulted in at least 20 fatalities, making it the deadliest wildfire in Europe in 2023.