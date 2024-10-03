Kasselakis takes to social media to rally support ahead of SYRIZA congress

In a renewed effort to reclaim the leadership of the leftist opposition, former SYRIZA president Stefanos Kasselakis called on his supporters on Thursday to register as party members in order to vote for delegates ahead of the upcoming congress.

SYRIZA’s congress, scheduled to take place from November 1 to 3, has the authority to overturn the central committee’s decision made last month to oust Kasselakis as party leader through a motion of no confidence.

In a sensational and highly personal video posted on social media, Kasselakis declared, “The government is collapsing. In its place, either a so-called center-left construct will emerge, serving the interests of corruption, or our own SYRIZA will come to power – a renewed, incorruptible, and untainted party of the modern Left.”

Unless the congress votes to annul the decision to remove Kasselakis as chief – a scenario considered unlikely – delegates will confirm formal candidates ahead of the leadership elections scheduled for November 24, with a runoff vote set for December 1.

Along with Kasselakis, who has already expressed his intention to run again, former minister and MP Pavlos Polakis, MP Sokratis Famellos, MEP Nikolas Farantouris, and former Stylida mayor and popular soap opera actor have also announced their candidacies.