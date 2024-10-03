SYRIZA drops in fifth place, new poll shows

A recent poll conducted by MRB highlights a significant shift in the political landscape, revealing that SYRIZA has dropped to fifth place ahead of the upcoming leadership election at PASOK, which was in second place.

This is the second survey placing SYRIZA in fifth place, following a poll released on Monday.

Regarding the PASOK leadership contest, the poll shows a tight race between the incumbent Nikos Androulakis, leading with 27.3% of likely voters, closely followed by Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, with 25.7%.

Other candidates include Anna Diamantopoulou at 16.9% and Pavlos Geroulanos at 17.9%. With 23% of respondents still undecided, the MRB poll underscores a competitive environment as the election date approaches.

Meanwhile, garnering only 7.5% of the vote, the once-mighty SYRIZA party appears to be experiencing a notable decline as it also heads to a leadership election.

As for voter intentions, if there were elections now, the ruling New Democracy party maintains a lead at 21.9%. Other parties receiving notable support include the nationalist Hellenic Solution at 8.3% and communist KKE at 7.7%.