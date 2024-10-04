POLITICS

Ex-PM Samaras to snub ND anniversary celebration, Karamanlis yet to decide

Former prime minister Antonis Samaras will not attend New Democracy’s 50th-anniversary celebration on Friday, Kathimerini understands. Kostas Karamanlis, also an ex-premier, is expected to announce his decision by noon. The event will take place at the ruling party’s historic headquarters on Rigillis Street.

Samaras and Karamanlis have in recent months questioned New Democracy’s ideological direction under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Three months ago, they publicly criticized the administration during a speech at the War Museum, highlighting national issues and policies that, in their view, diverge from the party’s core values.

Mitsotakis recently reached out to the two former leaders in an effort to foster unity within the party, which, although still leading in the polls, has experienced a decline in popularity.

