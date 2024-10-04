Samaras and Karamanlis to skip New Democracy’s 50th-anniversary event

Former conservative prime ministers Antonis Samaras and Kostas Karamanlis will not attend New Democracy’s 50th-anniversary celebration, Kathimerini has learned. The event is set to take place on Friday evening at the ruling party’s historic headquarters on Rigillis Street.

In recent months, Samaras and Karamanlis have expressed concerns about New Democracy’s ideological direction under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Three months ago, they publicly criticized the administration during a speech at the War Museum, emphasizing national issues and policies that they believe stray from the party’s core values.

Mitsotakis recently reached out to the two former leaders in an effort to promote unity within the party, which, while still leading in the polls, has seen a decline in popularity.

Party insiders declined to comment on their decision, stating only that “today is dedicated to all New Democracy supporters.”