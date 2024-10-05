New Democracy marks 50th anniversary with notable absences

New Democracy “neither looks left, nor right, but straight ahead,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a rally marking the party’s 50th anniversary outside its historical headquarters on Rigillis Street in Athens on Friday night that was marked by the notable absences of two former leaders.

“In a spacious party sometimes not everyone will agree, obviously, on everything, but many will agree with much, especially on issues critical to our homeland,” Mitsotakis said.

Absent from the celebrations were former leaders and prime ministers Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras. In recent months, Samaras and Karamanlis have expressed concerns about New Democracy’s ideological direction under Mitsotakis. Both former leaders, who were personally invited by Mitsotakis, announced on Friday that they would not be attending the event.

In his address, Mitsotakis mentioned by name every party leader in New Democracy, and, turning to party supporters, he urged them “to honor all leaders of New Democracy, present and absent.”

In extensive references to party founder and statesman Constantine Karamanlis, Mitsotakis described him as a realist and an anti-populist. Karamanlis acted without trying to flatter public opinion, and consistently chose to work with highly qualified individuals, the premier said.

Referring indirectly to party’s efforts to expand in recent years, Mitsotakis said that “life has proven that the farther the ND branches reach, the more they prove the power of its roots. This is the best response to the few who want a circumscribed party, closed, and in the end, defeatist.”

The prime minister underlined that during his term in office, New Democracy prevailed in all electoral battles, and even received a higher percentage than previous ones.

He also referred to Greece’s current standing at the forefront of development in the European Union, while the Greece’s Road Map for 2027 includes at its core a country with a 3% rate of development, a 2% rate of inflation, an 8% rate of unemployment, with an average wage of 1,500 euros, and a basic wage of 950 euros.

The choice of holding the party’s 50th anniversary celebration at the historical offices of New Democracy on Rigillis Street was highlighted by the party leader, who said the location was not accidental.

“At these offices, happy and sad moments of party life unfolded; however, these moments never found New Democracy members submissive or defeated. New Democracy managed to transform every experience into a new start, and that is why it has proven to be the most resilient after the restoration of democracy,” Mitsotakis said.