Inside the struggle for PASOK’s future

In the high-stakes race for leadership of the socialist PASOK party, incumbent Nikos Androulakis and Athens Mayor Haris Doukas are gearing up for a decisive second round of voting this Sunday.

Their battle largely hinges on the support of the party’s base and the mobilization of their respective campaign mechanisms. Both candidates are keenly focused on winning over voters in the crucial Attica region, where nearly one-third of the party’s total electorate resides.

Androulakis currently holds a significant lead, with an eight-point advantage over Doukas. Both candidates acknowledge that this next round represents a completely different contest that will require strategic adjustments.

A major concern remains voter turnout, as both candidates work to engage their supporters and secure the backing of those who lost in the first round. While it has been made clear that no public endorsements will be forthcoming, efforts are under way behind the scenes to ensure at least silent support from defeated candidates.

Television appearances are a significant aspect of their strategies, as both candidates seek to resonate with voters in the capital region. Androulakis, who has promised to implement necessary changes and utilize all candidates in the aftermath of the election, plans to visit neighborhoods across Attica to strengthen his connection with voters who may have supported other candidates in the first round.

Doukas, in turn, is focusing on intensive outreach to contact as many voters as possible. He has already reached out to former rivals in hopes of galvanizing support. Both candidates are committed to maintaining a civil discourse, as they recognize that a toxic campaign could alienate potential voters.

The two contenders are scheduled to face off in a televised debate, with Doukas requesting the forum and Androulakis expressing a willingness to participate. The debate could be pivotal, offering each candidate a chance to address weaknesses and draw contrasts with their opponent.

With approximately 95,000 voters from the Attica region participating in the last round, their engagement will be crucial. Both Androulakis and Doukas know that strong performance in this area is essential for the party’s future. Doukas hopes to leverage his prior success in the Municipality of Athens, while Androulakis aims to consolidate his influence and counter Doukas’ appeal.

As the candidates prepare for their showdown, the outcome remains uncertain, with both sides aware that every move could sway the election in this critical moment for PASOK.