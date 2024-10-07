PASOK leader Androulakis accepts Doukas’ debate proposal ahead of runoff election

PASOK party leader Nikos Androulakis expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of internal party elections during an interview with Mega TV on Monday, emphasizing that he is open to holding a debate with his opponent in the second round, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas.

Androulakis and Doukas will compete for the leadership of the socialist PASOK party next Sunday.

In a close first round contest Sunday, Androulakis came out on top with 29.64% of the votes, with Doukas edging MP and former minister Pavlos Yeroulanos, 21.41% to 21.12%, for second place.

Anna Diamantopoulou, a former minister and European Commissioner, finished fourth with 19.52% of the vote. MPs Michalis Katrinis and Nadia Giannakopoulou trailed far behind with 6.03% and 2.29%, respectively.

“The campaign was conducted with political civility, seriousness, and integrity. I believe the real winner is PASOK,” Androulakis said, thanking those who supported him with their vote.

“It seems that a large portion of voters credit me with reviving PASOK. We are no longer seen as a secondary option but as a party with big ambitions,” he added.

Addressing the possibility of a debate ahead of the second round, following Doukas’ call for one, Androulakis confirmed his openness to the idea. He added that the relevant committee will invite the candidates’ representatives to discuss the format and arrangements for the debate.

Androulakis concluded by saying that efforts are underway for PASOK to stand as an equal to New Democracy, something SYRIZA failed to achieve, with the aim of replacing them and forming a government capable of delivering significant changes.