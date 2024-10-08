Calls for Kasselakis’ expulsion following his threats of legal action

The Group of 100 within main opposition SYRIZA is reportedly calling for the expulsion of ousted leader Stefanos Kasselakis after he sent an out of court letter to the party leadership calling on it to investigate how parts of his wealth declaration were leaked to the press.

It is understood that senior party MP Olga Gerovasili has requested the immediate convening of the party’s central committee to discuss the expulsion of Kasselakis, who has already submitted his candidacy for the upcoming leadership election.

The move follows a publication in the Efimerida ton Syntakton daily that suggested that there were differences in the wealth declaration presented by Kasselakis before the European Parliament elections in June and the one he presented to be a candidate in the party’s leadership election.

“I will resort to every legal means to protect my individual person and that as president of SYRIZA, the prestige of SYRIZA and also the person of the thousands of members of SYRIZA,” Kasselakis said in the letter.

He called for the competent bodies within SYRIZA to proceed with an immediate and urgent investigation into the “premature and selective leak that took place.”

Otherwise, Kasselakis said he would be forced to request “that the same investigation be legally assigned to competent prosecutorial and judicial authorities.”

Kasselakis’ styling of himself as “SYRIZA president” in the letter has angered his opponents.

Earlier, the director of his office, Manolis Kapnisakis, called on SYRIZA secretary Rania Svigou to resign.

“It is unacceptable and reprehensible that the presidium of the Central Committee of SYRIZA violated the personal data of Stefanos Kasselakis, by publishing information about his wealth declaration,” he said.

“We demand the immediate resignation of party secretary Rania Svigou,” said Kapnisakis.

Party sources, however, denied that there was a leak and said that the wealth declarations received from the leadership candidates had not been opened.