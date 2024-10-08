SYRIZA central committee to decide Kasselakis’ fate

SYRIZA’s central committee will meet in an emergency session on Saturday to decide on the future of ousted leader Stefanos Kasselakis in the party.

The decision to convoke the central committee was made by the main opposition party’s political secretariat, which met to respond to Kasselakis’ out of court letter to the leadership calling on it to investigate how parts of his wealth declaration were leaked to the press.

The political secretariat described the out of court letter as “unprecedented” and “unacceptable,” adding that it will be publishing the wealth declarations of all candidates for the party leadership.

Members of the Group of 100 faction in the political secretariat called on the party to reject Kasselakis’ candidature and even to expel him from the party.

Leading MP Olga Gerovasili said Kasselakis should be referred to the party’s ethics committee for two reasons. Firstly, by signing the legal letter as “SYRIZA president,” he thus questioned the decision of the central committee to remove him from office. Secondly, he violated the party’s constitution by sending a legal letter to the party.

In a statement, the political secretariat described Kasselakis’ allegations that the party had leaked his wealth declaration as “absolutely reprehensible.”