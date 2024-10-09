Dora Bakoyannis ‘saddened’ by Karamanlis’ absence from ND’s anniversary event

Former minister and current New Democracy MP Dora Bakoyannis has expressed disappointment over the absence of former prime minister Kostas Karamanlis from the ruling party’s 50th-anniversary celebration last week. Antonis Samaras, another former prime minister, also skipped the event held at the party’s historic headquarters on Rigillis Street.

Speaking to Skai TV on Wednesday, Bakoyannis, who is also the sister of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said, “For Antonis Samaras, it was expected, but I was saddened that Kostas Karamanlis did not attend. This was a celebration for the fighters of New Democracy, for the people who shared both good and bad times at Rigillis, victories and defeats. Karamanlis has a special relationship with these people, and that truly saddened me. Mr Samaras spent less time at Rigillis and is a special case.”

In recent months, both Karamanlis and Samaras have voiced concerns over the party’s ideological direction under Mitsotakis. Three months ago, in a speech at the War Museum, they openly criticized the administration, arguing that certain policies deviate from the party’s core values, particularly on national issues.