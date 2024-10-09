PASOK leadership debate unlikely ahead of second round

A debate this week between the two winners of the first round of last Sunday’s PASOK leadership election, incumbent leader Nikos Androulakis and Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, appears unlikely.

With the second round set for Sunday, sources from Androulakis’ camp said there is not enough time. They cited Doukas’ postponed Athens City Council meeting on Wednesday, a national soccer team game on Thursday that could lower viewership and Androulakis’ pre-election speech in Thessaloniki on Friday.

“The debate must not undermine the positive impressions from the previous TV debate among the six initial candidates, and must be a […] process that ensures the largest possible audience,” the sources said, calling a debate on Saturday or Sunday, the day of the second round of vote, “a pretext.”

Doukas’ side quickly responded, claiming Androulakis “does not wish to engage in democratic dialogue within PASOK.” He reiterated his willingness to debate “anytime, anywhere” and noted that Wednesday was also ruled out due to Androulakis’ planned speech in Pyrgos, Peloponnese.

“I have not scheduled any events in the coming days to maintain flexibility,” Doukas said, accusing Androulakis of failing to uphold his pledge.

On Monday, following the first vote, Androulakis had said he was willing to hold a debate. “I think a responsible committee should call the representatives to discuss the format and conduct a politically civil debate.”