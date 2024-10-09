Kasselakis remains in SYRIZA leadership race after committee vote

Stefanos Kasselakis waves at SYRIZA party members after losing a no-confidence motion during a meeting of the central committee, in Athens, on September 8. [Dimitris Sarelas/Intime News]

The SYRIZA disciplinary committee voted 8 to 6 not to exclude former president Stefanos Kasselakis from the leadership race.

The majority decided to archive the case without further examination.

SYRIZA is experiencing its most serious internal crisis in years as tensions rise over Kasselakis’ political future. On Tuesday, he filed a legal complaint against the party after discrepancies were reported in leaked financial statements.

Members of the “Group of 87,” a faction within SYRIZA, accused Kasselakis of crossing a “red line” by suing the party he seeks to lead. While some argued for his removal from the race, others warned that a harsh response could further fracture the party.