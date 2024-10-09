POLITICS

Kasselakis remains in SYRIZA leadership race after committee vote

Kasselakis remains in SYRIZA leadership race after committee vote
Stefanos Kasselakis waves at SYRIZA party members after losing a no-confidence motion during a meeting of the central committee, in Athens, on September 8. [Dimitris Sarelas/Intime News]

The SYRIZA disciplinary committee voted 8 to 6 not to exclude former president Stefanos Kasselakis from the leadership race.

The majority decided to archive the case without further examination. 

SYRIZA is experiencing its most serious internal crisis in years as tensions rise over Kasselakis’ political future. On Tuesday, he filed a legal complaint against the party after discrepancies were reported in leaked financial statements.

Members of the “Group of 87,” a faction within SYRIZA, accused Kasselakis of crossing a “red line” by suing the party he seeks to lead. While some argued for his removal from the race, others warned that a harsh response could further fracture the party.

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PASOK leadership debate unlikely ahead of second round
POLITICS

PASOK leadership debate unlikely ahead of second round

SYRIZA leadership candidates to meet amid crisis over Kasselakis’ future
POLITICS

SYRIZA leadership candidates to meet amid crisis over Kasselakis’ future

Inside the struggle for PASOK’s future
POLITICS

Inside the struggle for PASOK’s future

PASOK leader Androulakis accepts Doukas’ debate proposal ahead of runoff election
POLITICS

PASOK leader Androulakis accepts Doukas’ debate proposal ahead of runoff election

PASOK leadership to be decided in runoff
POLITICS

PASOK leadership to be decided in runoff

PASOK leadership elections underway across Greece
POLITICS

PASOK leadership elections underway across Greece