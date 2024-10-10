Kasselakis says he won’t pursue legal action against SYRIZA over wealth declaration leak

Former SYRIZA president Stefanos Kasselakis on Thursday said that he will not pursue legal action against the leftist opposition party over the alleged leak of his wealth declaration to the press.

His comments to the press came after a meeting at party headquarters in Athens, with MP Pavlos Polakis, one of his rivals in the upcoming election for a new leader.

After issuing a legal notice earlier in the week, Kasselakis stated that the party has addressed some of his concerns by releasing the wealth declarations of all other candidates as well.

“I am not going to trouble SYRIZA legally; therefore, there is no cause for concern about my bringing the issue to the prosecutor’s office. However, investigating the leak would strengthen the party’s credibility,” Kasselakis said.

Kasselakis’s legal notice followed a report by the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper alleging discrepancies between the wealth declaration he submitted ahead of the European Parliament elections in June and the one he presented for SYRIZA’s leadership race.

In response, several SYRIZA members have called for his expulsion. The party’s central committee is due to convene on Saturday to decide whether Kasselakis will remain a candidate for the party leadership or face possible expulsion – a decision that could deepen divisions within the already fragmented party.

The other candidates in the leadership election scheduled for November 24 declined to attend Thursday’s meeting.