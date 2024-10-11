POLITICS

SYRIZA central committee to convene Saturday

SYRIZA’s political secretariat has announced a convening of the party’s central committee on Saturday.

At a meeting Friday, the secretariat confirmed the roadmap for the forthcoming congress, the election of delegates and the election of the party leader.

It also underlined the “need for institutional positions to ensure the party’s stability and unity” and reiterated its earlier decision regarding ousted leader Stefanos Kasselakis’ legal notice, stating that it was “rejected as unacceptable.”

Ahead of the critical central committee meeting, Kasselakis repeated that he had withdrawn his legal notice so as not to give his opponents an “alibi” to use against him.

