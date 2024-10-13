POLITICS

Polls open for second round of PASOK leadership election

Polls for the second round of PASOK’s leadership elections, in which current president Nikos Androulakis faces off against Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, opened at 7 A.M. on Sunday.

In the first round, held last Sunday, Androulakis came in first with 29.64%, while Doukas narrowly secured second place with 21.41%, just ahead of former minister Pavlos Geroulanos, who received 21.12%, following a lengthy vote-counting process.

Polls conducted before the first election round showed Androulakis as the favorite to win in a head-to-head matchup against Doukas.

Polling stations will close at 7 P.M. and the winner is expected to be announced shortly after. Only the 303,000 participants from the first round are eligible to vote today, with turnout anticipated to be roughly 30% lower than in the 2021 leadership election. 

