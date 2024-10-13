POLITICS

Androulakis and Doukas cast their votes and give brief statements

Androulakis and Doukas cast their votes and give brief statements

The two contenders in the second round of the PASOK leadership election, current president Nikos Androulakis and Athens mayor Haris Doukas, cast their votes in Athens on Sunday and made brief statements.

“I want to thank the thousands of ordinary PASOK supporters who fought through the toughest years in every corner of our country. Today, we look to the future with optimism,” Androulakis stated, adding, “The hard times are behind us, and the best lies ahead.”

On the other hand, Doukas noted “Participation is our strength. Today, we have an opportunity to change course, as long as we work together. For a PASOK that is large, open, and victorious. Today, we change PASOK. We bring hope to the country. Today, we vote for Change!”

A total of 130,617 PASOK members and supporters had voted in Sunday’s second round of internal elections by 1:30 P.M, a turnout decrease of approximately 20% compared to last Sunday.

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Polls open for second round of PASOK leadership election
POLITICS

Polls open for second round of PASOK leadership election

A time of reckoning for the center-left
POLITICS

A time of reckoning for the center-left

Kasselakis remains in SYRIZA leadership race after committee vote
POLITICS

Kasselakis remains in SYRIZA leadership race after committee vote

PASOK leadership debate unlikely ahead of second round
POLITICS

PASOK leadership debate unlikely ahead of second round

SYRIZA leadership candidates to meet amid crisis over Kasselakis’ future
POLITICS

SYRIZA leadership candidates to meet amid crisis over Kasselakis’ future

Inside the struggle for PASOK’s future
POLITICS

Inside the struggle for PASOK’s future