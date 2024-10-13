POLITICS

Androulakis re-elected PASOK leader

With counting nearly complete, Nikos Androulakis has clearly won the runoff for the leadership of the socialist PASOK party.

Androulakis’ rival, Athens mayor Haris Doukas, has called to congratulate him.

With 99.25% of precincts reporting, Androulakis is leading Doukas, 58.92% to 41.08%.

Androulakis has been PASOK leader since December 2021, when he handily defeated former leader and Prime Minister George Papandreou in a runoff.

The current leadership contest was brought forward after what was widely considered a disappointing showing at June’s European Parliament elections when PASOK, despite gaining ground, failed to overtake troubled main opposition SYRIZA.

According to the data, 212,169 supporters and members of PASOK, excluding expatriates, voted in Sunday’s runoff. The turnout was 26.8% lower than on the first Sunday, but higher than in 2021 when 207,658 had voted. Androulakis, 45, won the first round with 29.64%, while Doukas, 44, narrowly secured second place with 21.41%, just ahead of former minister Pavlos Yeroulanos, who received 21.12%

