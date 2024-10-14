Androulakis celebrates reelection as PASOK leader, vows to end New Democracy’s dominance

Nikos Androulakis celebrated his reelection as PASOK leader on Sunday, delivering a message of unity and vowing to end the conservative New Democracy party’s grip on power.

“Today, there are no winners or losers. The tough times for PASOK are behind us, and the best is yet to come,” Androulakis declared after defeating his rival, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, in the runoff.

“I will do everything in my power to bring an end to New Democracy’s dominance as soon as possible,” he added.

Androulakis emphasized that significant changes and major victories would only be achieved through unity against conservatism. “Together, we can win. Our party has a duty to restore hope and a sense of purpose to the Greek people, especially to the younger generations,” he said.

He pledged that PASOK would move forward with credibility, unity, seriousness, and practical proposals. His goals would include revitalizing the National Health System (ESY), safeguarding incomes and labor rights, and ensuring affordable, dignified housing. He extended an “open invitation” to all citizens dissatisfied with the government’s policies.

“I’m not fighting for power; I’m fighting for a more just society,” he said.

In Sunday’s runoff, 213,781 PASOK members and supporters cast their votes. Androulakis secured 59.9% of the vote, while Doukas received 40.1%. A total of 1,397 voters cast blank ballots.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Androulakis late Sunday to congratulate him, with sources indicating Mitsotakis expressed a desire to meet.

Doukas, who had called Androulakis earlier to concede, vowed to remain active within the party.

“In just three and a half months, we ran a clean and honest campaign, standing firm against extreme attacks, and built a strong political movement,” he said.

“I will continue to fight for our principles and values, for a strong, open PASOK. I will always be on the front lines,” Doukas affirmed, despite criticism that he had neglected his mayoral duties in pursuit of his political ambitions.