Decision to exclude Kasselakis ‘immediately enforceable and irrevocable,’ party says

The left-wing SYRIZA opposition has responded to an attack from Stefanos Kasselakis, confirming that the recently deposed leader has been barred from running in the upcoming leadership elections.

“The central committee’s decision on Saturday was passed by an overwhelming majority. The body convened with a confirmed quorum, despite unconstitutional and unacceptable actions that ultimately failed. The decision concerns Mr Kasselakis and is immediately enforceable and irrevocable,” the party stated in a press release Monday.

Rival factions within SYRIZA have been locked in an unprecedented power struggle ahead of an extraordinary party congress scheduled for November 8-10, in anticipation of the first round of leadership elections on November 24.

In a video shared on social media earlier Monday, Kasselakis condemned the central committee’s decision to exclude him from the leadership race, calling it “unprecedented” and “shocking.” He vowed to retaliate at the upcoming party congress.