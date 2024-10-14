Kasselakis condemns ‘Stalinist’ announcement confirming his exclusion from leadership race

Stefanos Kasselakis has condemned as “Stalinist” a statement by SYRIZA, the left-wing party he once led, which announced on Monday that the decision to exclude him from the upcoming leadership elections is “immediately enforceable and irrevocable.”

“Let’s hope that Stalinist declarations, which expose the party to its members, don’t become the absurd norm that some are striving for,” his office said in a statement.

The statement also emphasized that the SYRIZA party congress, scheduled for November ahead of the elections, as the party’s supreme body, has the authority to confirm or overturn any decision by the central committee. This would include last month’s decision to remove Kasselakis as leader through a motion of no confidence.

Kasselakis has challenged the legitimacy of this move, asserting that according to party statutes he remains “de facto and de jure” president until the congress, which he hopes to control by securing a majority.