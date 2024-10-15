SYRIZA’s future in balance as it braces for showdown

The exclusion of former party head Stefanos Kasselakis from the leadership election has plunged main opposition SYRIZA into fresh turmoil.

The majority insists there are now two camps: the party and Kasselakis.

In a statement, Kasselakis condemned the decision to exclude him, calling it unprecedented in Greek political history. He vowed to challenge the decision by mobilizing supporters to reverse it at the party congress.

The SYRIZA central committee defended its decision, stating that the majority voted to bar Kasselakis from rerunning, and the ruling is final.

Kasselakis’ office responded by criticizing the leadership for adopting “Stalinist” tactics. As the clash escalates, it’s clear SYRIZA is deeply divided. Other candidates are continuing their campaigns while party figures call for a return to unity and a stronger political message. The final battle will be fought at SYRIZA’s next congress.