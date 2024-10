Former SYRIZA President Stefanos Kasselakis rejected the central committee’s decision on Tuesday to disqualify him from the party’s leadership race.

In an interview with Star TV, he argued that the upcoming party congress, not the central committee, should decide who can run for leadership.

“Currently, no one is a candidate, the congress is the body that approves candidacies. They want to exclude me because if I run, the base will have its say, and I won’t lose. They fear the people’s anger,” he stated.

When asked if he intended to form his own party, he replied, “We have our own party, SYRIZA. I am not abandoning it. I have committed to not betraying the party’s members.”