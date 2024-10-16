New Left dismisses media report on members considering return to SYRIZA

New Left, a splinter party from SYRIZA, has denied media reports suggesting that some members are considering a return to the main opposition party.

“Some are clearly concerned about one thing: a combative left-wing opposition to New Democracy,” the party said in a press release on Wednesday, responding to a report by right-wing Manifesto newspaper which claimed that certain New Left officials were contemplating a “return to the fold.”

“We invite the imaginative writer of the newspaper to the first congress of the New Left (November 7-11 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium). There, they will witness the only reality: a new left-wing party focused on real politics, unconcerned with the trivial gossip of certain circles,” the statement concluded.