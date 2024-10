The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) has warned that a deepfake video is circulating in which its general secretary, Dimitris Koutsoubas, appears to announce that the party has submitted a legislative initiative for “investments in oil and natural gas companies.”

The KKE said that the video, which is circulating on the internet, social media and Viber, contains links that could be used for phishing personal data and passwords or even for fraud.