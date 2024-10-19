POLITICS

Former ND MEP appeals fine in data leak scandal

Former ND MEP appeals fine in data leak scandal

Former New Democracy MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou has appealed a €40,000 fine imposed by the Data Protection Authority over the “email-gate” controversy.

The case involves allegations of unauthorized access to expatriate Greek voters’ data before the 2024 European elections.

Asimakopoulou’s appeal will be heard by the Council of State, the country’s top administrative court, on February 7, 2025. The data, allegedly leaked from the Interior Ministry’s apodimoi.gov.gr platform, sparked concerns about the integrity of postal voting.

The incident led to multiple resignations, including top officials at the Interior Ministry and ruling New Democracy. The Data Protection Authority also fined the Ministry €400,000, and further sanctions against New Democracy are expected. The case is under criminal investigation for potential violations of personal data laws.

Asimakopoulou maintains her innocence, arguing the fine is excessive. Over 250 affected expatriates have filed lawsuits, seeking compensation for damages, with claims reaching €5 million.

 

Politics Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Polakis
POLITICS

Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Polakis

Jailed Golden Dawn neo-Nazi makes fresh release bid
POLITICS

Jailed Golden Dawn neo-Nazi makes fresh release bid

Albania’s opposition violently interrupt parliament session after lawmaker is sentenced to prison
POLITICS

Albania’s opposition violently interrupt parliament session after lawmaker is sentenced to prison

Ex-New Democracy MP gets three years over inaccurate wealth declarations
POLITICS

Ex-New Democracy MP gets three years over inaccurate wealth declarations

Former defense minister acquitted in bribery and money laundering case
POLITICS

Former defense minister acquitted in bribery and money laundering case

EPP calls for dismissal of MEP Nikos Pappas for misconduct
POLITICS

EPP calls for dismissal of MEP Nikos Pappas for misconduct