Former ND MEP appeals fine in data leak scandal

Former New Democracy MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou has appealed a €40,000 fine imposed by the Data Protection Authority over the “email-gate” controversy.

The case involves allegations of unauthorized access to expatriate Greek voters’ data before the 2024 European elections.

Asimakopoulou’s appeal will be heard by the Council of State, the country’s top administrative court, on February 7, 2025. The data, allegedly leaked from the Interior Ministry’s apodimoi.gov.gr platform, sparked concerns about the integrity of postal voting.

The incident led to multiple resignations, including top officials at the Interior Ministry and ruling New Democracy. The Data Protection Authority also fined the Ministry €400,000, and further sanctions against New Democracy are expected. The case is under criminal investigation for potential violations of personal data laws.

Asimakopoulou maintains her innocence, arguing the fine is excessive. Over 250 affected expatriates have filed lawsuits, seeking compensation for damages, with claims reaching €5 million.