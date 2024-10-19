Rural rebuild starts with the roads less traveled

The Ministry of Rural Development has launched a nationwide program worth €65 million to improve rural roads, enhancing transportation in agricultural areas.

The initiative, led by Minister Kostas Tsiaras, aims to boost road safety, ensure year-round access for farmers and facilitate the smooth transport of goods. Eligible projects will involve paving and cementing rural roads, with funding limits between €150,000 and €500,000, and up to €1 million for major routes.

The effort follows the shortcomings of a previous program (2014-22), which saw only 30% of its allocated budget used.

The new plan imposes a four-road limit per municipality to ensure broader distribution of funds.

Improved road infrastructure is expected to lower costs for consumers by easing the transportation of agricultural products, while also benefiting emergency services, like fire prevention.