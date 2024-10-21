POLITICS

Five milestones await government until March

Five milestones await government until March

The government is facing four or five critical milestones within a three-month period starting in December. 

The vote on the budget, just before the end-year holiday break, comes first. Normally, it is the easiest item, given the ruling New Democracy party’s absolute majority in Parliament. Any problems that do arise could arise from within the majority, from MPs eager for additional spending items to please their constituencies, despite EU restrictions on spending hikes.

Then, in January, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an attempt to move forward the resolution of issues dividing the two neighbors. In the same month, the PM will likely also announce who he will support in the March vote for president.

A cabinet “reboot” reshuffle is not out of the question and a constitutional revision may also come up. 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kasselakis party rising
POLITICS

Kasselakis party rising

Former ND MEP appeals fine in data leak scandal
POLITICS

Former ND MEP appeals fine in data leak scandal

Government spokesman warns against perils of misinformation
POLITICS

Government spokesman warns against perils of misinformation

New Democracy maintains comfortable lead over opposition, poll shows
POLITICS

New Democracy maintains comfortable lead over opposition, poll shows

Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Polakis
POLITICS

Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Polakis

Vasso Papandreou, a founding member of PASOK, dies
POLITICS

Vasso Papandreou, a founding member of PASOK, dies