Five milestones await government until March

The government is facing four or five critical milestones within a three-month period starting in December.

The vote on the budget, just before the end-year holiday break, comes first. Normally, it is the easiest item, given the ruling New Democracy party’s absolute majority in Parliament. Any problems that do arise could arise from within the majority, from MPs eager for additional spending items to please their constituencies, despite EU restrictions on spending hikes.

Then, in January, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an attempt to move forward the resolution of issues dividing the two neighbors. In the same month, the PM will likely also announce who he will support in the March vote for president.

A cabinet “reboot” reshuffle is not out of the question and a constitutional revision may also come up.