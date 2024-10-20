Kasselakis party rising

Stefanos Kasselakis, the ousted SYRIZA leader, who has also been deemed ineligible to run for his own succession, is preparing his counterattack from a formerly industrial space on Pireos Street, in the southwestern Athens suburb of Tavros.

He has said that he is hoping to break the party hacks’ stranglehold in the upcoming party congress on November 8-10. But, despite outwardly declaring that he would never break away from the party he unexpectedly led for nearly a year, a split looks like part of a plan B. The downside is that, in that case, his opponents in the party would keep the seal and the coveted state subsidy.

But, increasingly, it looks like the two sides will not be able to coexist.