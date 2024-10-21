POLITICS

PASOK announces re-elected leader’s key associates

The socialist PASOK party on Monday announced a nine-member coordinating committee to join recently re-elected party leader Nikos Androulakis in key posts. 

The committee line-up includes Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, who was defeated in the runoff eight days ago, as well as Pavlos Yeroulanos, placed third in the first round, and long-serving party member Anna Diamantopoulou. 

Following his victory, Androulakis, 45, held meetings with fellow candidates and other party officials over several days to determine the shape of PASOK’s internal reshuffle. 

Androulakis, who won the runoff for the leadership of the socialist PASOK party, with nearly 60% of the vote, has been PASOK leader since December 2021, when he defeated former leader and prime minister George Papandreou in a runoff.

 

